FDA approves Mechanical Heart Valve

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - The FDA recently approved Abbott's Masters HP15mm rotatable mechanical heart valve, the world`s smallest and only mechanical heart valve designed for newborns in need of a replacement. This new valve offers hope for pediatric patients.

A young girl named Sadie was the first pediatric heart valve patient as part of the Halo Clinical Trial.

Dr. Jonathan Chen, co-director of the Seattle Children's Hospital Heart Center and Sadie's dad joined FOX 2 via satellite from Seattle to discuss the new life-saving treatment.

To learn more about this new discovery visit mended little hearts at https://mendedhearts.org/