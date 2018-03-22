× Illinois museum exhibit honors 4 US presidents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is preparing to unveil a new exhibit on four U.S. presidents with ties to Illinois.

It’ll explore what they had in common and how their time in the state affected their lives.

The State Journal-Register reports that the exhibit “From Illinois to the White House: Lincoln, Grant, Reagan, Obama,” will open Friday. It’s part of the state’s bicentennial celebration and will run through the end of the year.

The exhibit includes historic artifacts showing the presidents’ achievements as politicians and communicators. It also includes items from the presidents’ wives, such as Michelle Obama’s oath as an attorney.

Alan Lowe is executive director of the presidential library museum. Lowe says Illinois’ “200th birthday is the perfect time for people to get to know these fascinating leaders.”

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com