Investigation seeks information after 7 white pelicans shot

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating after seven white pelicans were fatally shot near the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the carcasses of the federally-protected pelicans were found Monday. Matt Markley of the conservation department says officials are looking for clues, including shell casings in the area where the carcasses were found.

The conservation department’s website says white pelicans are found statewide, generally arriving in late March to mid-April and departing in mid-May.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Conservation Act names the American white pelican among protected bird species. A misdemeanor conviction for killing the species can include a fine of up to $15,000.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/646673738690377/permalink/1861743123850093/