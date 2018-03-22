Jenna Fischer talks about growing up in St. Louis on Ellen

ST. LOUIS, MO — One star talks about her experience growing up in St. Louis on national television. Jenna Fischer appeared on Ellen on her mother’s 70th birthday. She isn’t quite sure about how to raise her two kids in Hollywood. Just like her character on “Splitting Up Together.”

Fischer’s new show is called “Splitting Up Together.” She and her on-air husband are going through a divorce during the first episode. They can’t afford another home so they “birdnest.” The term refers to the practice of having a parent go somewhere instead of the child. So, each week one parent sleeps in the garage and the other person lives in the home.

Fischer was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Her mother was a teacher and her father was an engineer. She was involved with an acting workshop taught by her mother at Henry School in St. Louis. That workshop was also attended by actor Sean Gunn, with whom she grew up.

In case you were wondering, she attended Nerinx Hall High School and went to Truman State University. She moved to Los Angeles after graduation in 1998. After years of trying to make a break into film and television, she eventually landed a role on the hit TV show “The Office.”

The show premieres Tuesday, March 27th at 8:30pm on ABC.