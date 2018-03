Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Gerald Andriole, Chief of Urologic Surgery at Washington University, joined us to discuss the benefits of having vasectomies in early to mid March. March Madness is the perfect time to undergo surgery because men can receive the treatment on Friday and relax throughout the weekend.

The procedure takes about 15 minutes and has a two-day recovery.

