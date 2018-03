× Margie’s Money Saver: Save an extra 30% at Vera Bradley Outlet

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you have a Vera Bradley fan in your family you’ll love this blow out sale. Today only save an additional 30 percent off items in the Vera Bradley Outlet. These are already discounted up to half off.

Check out deals on crossbody and tote bags to backpacks, satchels, diaper and shoulder bags. You will need to enter your email address to access the sale.

Shipping is free.

To shop visit: outlet.verabradley.com