Mark Edwards Retiring After 37 Years at Washington University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Longtime Washington University Men's Basketball Coach Mark Edwards announced his retirement on Wednesday, March 21. Edwards has been the Bears head coach for the last 37 seasons! He compiled an impressive record of 685-293 at Wash. U. Edwards won two National Championships while coaching the Bears. He also won three National Coach of the Year awards. He leaves having coached 34 consecutive winning seasons at Washington University. Congratulations Coach Edwards, you will be missed!