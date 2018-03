× Officers arrest armed robber at gas station next to police department

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man was arrested for threatening a cashier at a Swansea convenience store with a gun. The would-be attacker showed a weapon at the Motomart on North Illinois Street around at around 1am Thursday.

The clerk managed to contact Swansea police who arrested the man. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The Swansea police station is just 500 feet from the convenience store.