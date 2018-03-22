× Police search for missing St. Louis County woman with mental disabilities

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Breckenridge Hills police department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old woman who has some mental disabilities. Junee Lacaden left her home Sunday at around 2:30pm and never returned home.

Police say Lacaden went missing near Wismer and St. Charles Rock Road. They say she was walking east to the Family Dollar.

Lacaden lives with, and is the caretaker of, her disabled mother and 5-year-old sister. Police say she has a mental disability and has the mentality of a 16-year-old.

Anyone that has seen Junee’ or knows of her whereabouts, are asked to contact police immediately.