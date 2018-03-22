Protesters appear at St. Louis Housing Authority meeting, angry over mice infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Protesters came to Thursday's meeting of the St. Louis Housing Authority Commission to voice their displeasure that officials have not solved the problem of mice infestation at the Clinton Peabody housing complex.

The protesters were led by two Missouri state legislators: State Senator Jamilah Nasheed and State Representative Bruce Franks.

Senator Nasheed said her group was calling for the housing authority to get rid of top management because they were not at all happy with the current one. The head of the Commission, Thomas Jerry, said it had no intention of getting rid of their managers.

However, the head of the housing authority is leaving in two months. Executive Director Cheryl Lovell said she's retiring. She said she notified commissioners of her intention to leave two months ago. She said she just felt it was time to go.

The Chairman of the Housing Authority Commission said the group was making progress in solving the mice infestation problem. He's just not sure when the mice will be eradicated. Protesters said if the housing authority doesn't get rid of the management, they're going to call on Mayor Lyda Krewson to remove the commissioners.