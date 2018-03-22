Public hearing on lower Meramec River flood management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The first in a series of public meetings focused on producing a floodplain management plan for the lower Meramec River area is set to take place Thursday, March 22. It`s happening at the Pacific Government Center.

The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting the meeting in partnership with other agencies. The Corps points out that three record flooding events have happened within the Lower Meramec Basin since August of 2015 and new records have been set on river gauges.

The workshops starting tonight are designed to provide information and gather public feedback on what`s called the Lower Meramec River Multi-Jurisdictional Floodplain Management Plan. The Corps says the plan will serve as a guide to floodplain management and will provide information on helping to reduce future flood risks.

Besides the Corps, leaders from local communities impacted by flooding will be at the meeting along with state officials and FEMA.

Officials will be able to answer questions that residents might have on emergency preparedness and reducing their flood risk.

Tonight`s meeting at the Pacific Government Center will run from 6-8 p.m. There will be another meeting a week from today in Sunset Hills at the Sunset Hills Community Center Gymnasium. That will take place from 6-8 p.m. as well.

Finally, there will be a third public workshop in Arnold at the City Hall Council Chamber on April 11th. That meeting will also run from 6-8 p.m.