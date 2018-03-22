× Red Bud man pleads guilty to child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 43-year-old Rose Bud, Illinois man pleaded guilty Thursday to child pornography charges, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said.

Michael B. Stephens Jr. was indicted on two counts of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Stephens used cellphones and tablets to record himself engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor female on at 25 occasions in 2016.

Stephens will be sentenced June 29. He faces between 15 and 60 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and supervised release for five years to life. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.