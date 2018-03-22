× Schwartz Lifts Blues to Third Straight Overtime Victory

Jaden Schwartz scored thirty seconds into overtime and lifted the St. Louis Blues to a third straight OT win on Thursday night at Scottrade Center. The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1, thanks to Schwartz’s two goals. After trailing 1-0 throughout most of the game, Schwartz scored his first goal of the game halfway into the third period. That set up his overtime winning goal. It came on a length of the rink rush. Schwartz now has 22 goals on the season. The Blues are red hot, winning five of their last six games, including the last three in overtime. The surge has allowed St. Louis to keep in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference. With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Blues have a record of 40-28-5, good for 85 points. The trail the Los Angeles Kings by two points for that final playoff spot. The Blues have one more game to play than L.A.

St. Louis returns to action on Friday, March 23rd when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Scottrade Center.