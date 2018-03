Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several lanes of northbound and southbound I-55 are closed after a semi-truck crash near I-270. The estimated clearance time is 9:41am. MoDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed across the median wall into the southbound lanes. There are reports of a fuel spill.

More information: http://fox2now.com/traffic

I-55 NB CLOSED

AT I-255

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) March 22, 2018