South St. Louis couple delivers baby in car

ST. LOUIS, MO — A south St. Louis man helped his wife deliver their second child in their Volkswagen Tuesday. Colin Webb says that his wife Amanda and their newborn child are happy, healthy and recovering at the hospital.

The couple went to the see doctors early Tuesday morning to see if labor was imminent. But, doctors told them to go back and wait at their Dutchtown home.

“Two hours later, we were leaving for the hospital and the baby came unexpectedly; as we got into the car. She was crying and very much alive. I called 911 and a few minutes later a fire truck and an ambulance were there. I cut the cord under their guidance while still in the car. Then they took Amanda and ZuZu on a stretcher,” writes Colin Webb.

Webb posted this pic to Instagram several hours later with the caption, “Welcome to earf, ZuZu Elizabeth.”