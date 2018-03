Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - Jen McDaniel, with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with how viewers can incorporate more produce into their diets with three steps.

Make it prominent, try a smoothie, and don't fear different forms of produce! Take a weekend day to research healthy meal plans, assemble all ingredients and make individual portions except your milk and freeze.

For more information visit mcdanielnutrition.com