Student charged with making terrorist threat at Northwest Senior High School

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A student faces felony charges for making a terrorist threat Northwest Senior High School. Police say Chance Foy, 18, of High Ridge talked on Tuesday about a bomb and pending detonation within the school. That caused the school to notify police to sweep for explosives and to evacuate the students. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

The school resource officer was notified about the threat Tuesday by school staff at around 11:30am. The school was evacuated and additional officers were sent to the school.

The school was cleared by bomb-sniffing dogs, the Arnold Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and St. Louis City Police Department. Nothing was found on school property.

Northwest High School is located at 6005 Cedar Hill Road.