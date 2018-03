× Suspect in custody for shooting near Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. – An early morning shooting in St. Louis County near Overland sends one victim to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive, just east of Ashby.

Police tell FOX 2 the victim is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody. There is no word yet on what prompted the shooting.