Taste of U City has nearly 40 international and award-winning restaurants

ST. LOUIS, MO — Experience the cultural diversity in one of St. Louis' most popular dining destinations Thursday (March 22) at an event featuring nearly 40 international and award-winning restaurants.

Taste of U City is a family-friendly event highlighting the many styles of food available year round in University City including Asian, African, Italian and Jamaican. For a single entry fee, guests can sample pizza, fried chicken, seafood, barbecue and much more.

The event is being held at Mandarin House Banquet Center (8004 Olive Blvd.) Thursday, March 22 from 5-8 p.m. Advanced tickets are available until noon on Thursday for $20. Admission at the door is $25. Admission includes entry to the event, one drink ticket and a raffle ticket.

