Workers fire sexual harassment lawsuit against area IHOP restaurants

BELLEVILLE, IL – A dozen workers are suing two Metro East International House of Pancake restaurants for sexual harassment.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the eleven women and one man say they were subjected to groping, grabbing and the fear of sexual assault on the job by co-workers. They worked as servers in the restaurants in Glen Carbon and Alton.

In addition to the restaurant chain, the local franchise owners and at least four employees are named in the federal lawsuit.