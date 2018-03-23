× Alton man convicted in August 2015 murder case

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – After appearances before two different juries in the last year, a third jury convicted a 19-year-old Alton man was for an August 2015 murder.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney Office, Aryion Sanders killed 41-year-old James Hubbard after shooting him from behind at point-blank range. Sanders was charged with first-degree murder on August 14, 2015.

In August 2017, the trial was continued after two witnesses failed to appear. The following month, jurors deliberated for nearly six hours before the judge was informed the jury pool had been tainted and declared a mistrial.

Sanders will remain in custody at Madison County Jail until he’s sentenced. He faces between 20 and 60 years in prison, plus an additional 25 years because he used a firearm in the crime. He’ll be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence without parole.