× American Diabetes Association Alert Day is Tuesday, Mar. 27

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – March 27 is American Diabetes Association Alert Day. Americans are urged to undergo a simple risk assessment for key health indicators to help them assess their risk for diabetes and to start living healthier lives.

According to the Gateway Region YMCA, this is significant because 1 out of 3 U.S. adults has prediabetes, but only 10% are aware of it. That’s why the company is working to raise awareness of what is a significant health risk to millions of Americans.

The public is invited to complete a quick and easy risk assessment on the Y’s website or in our branches, now through March 27. Individuals who are at risk will be given information about their Diabetes Prevention Program.

If you complete the assessment and want to join the Y, they’ll also waive your membership fee!

The YMCA’s DPP helps adults at high-risk of developing type 2 diabetes adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles by eating healthier, increasing physical activity and losing a modest amount of weight in order to reduce their chances of developing the disease, says Community Health Director, Joyce Hoth. “A trained lifestyle coach facilitates a small group of participants in learning about healthier eating, physical activity and other behavior changes over a 12-month period.

The program has 16 weekly one-hour sessions, three sessions delivered every other week followed by eight monthly sessions for added support to help participants maintain their progress.

There is a fee to participate, however, some insurance plans and employers may cover it.

Financial assistance is available through the YMCA, for those who qualify.

To take the assessment or learn more about other YMCA opportunities, visit: https://www.gwrymca.org/program/ymcas-diabetes-prevention-program