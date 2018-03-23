Body cam video shows man biting police K-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE, Wis. - A Wisconsin man faces charges after he allegedly bit a sheriff's office K-9 during his arrest last Monday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of 44-year-old Leland O'Malley, who faces multiple charges from the incident.

Officials say shortly before midnight on Monday, deputies responded to a man outside of a Town of Dover house. The caller said the man, later identified as O'Malley, would not leave and appeared to be intoxicated.

O'Malley was walking around the house banging on windows and doors yelling that he wanted to be let into the house to sleep.

"It appeared to me he was not in the right state of mind," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Deputy David Fisher with his K-9 partner "Murphy," saw O'Malley pounding a window. The deputy ordered him to step away and O'Malley refused. The complaint says O'Malley also refused to "remove his hand from his pocket."

"You can see on this video, he was clearly told this was going to happen. But he kept - kept advancing," Schmaling said.

Under the threat of the K-9 being released on him, O'Malley stepped forward, but then began to increase his speed toward the officer, ignoring his command to "stay back."

Believing O'Malley was going to assault him, Deputy Fisher released Murphy, who "took hold of the defendant's arm." O'Malley "wrapped his arm around the K-9's head" and appeared to "attempt to bite the K-9," twice.

Deputy Fisher repeatedly yelled, "Stop fighting my dog!" before O'Malley complied.

Murphy was not injured in the incident. Sheriff Schmaling said he reacted exactly as he was trained to do.

"So here's the bright side. I don't have a deputy sheriff that's injured or killed. The dog is not injured. So this is a win-win," Schmaling said. "The suspect, we did not have to use another level of force to overcome his resistance."

O'Malley faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and striking a police animal.