Brighten up a wet weekend with an indoor art fair in Queeny Park

BALLWIN, Mo. - Grey skies are perfect to go see some artwork from across the country all under one roof. The Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park makes its return this weekend.

Held inside the Greensfelder Recreation Center at the Ballwin, Missouri park, 130 juried artists from across the country have come to this longtime, highly sought after art fair.

You’ll find original arts and crafts in all media, from printmaking to ceramics, photography to sculpture.

If you are so inclined, you can pair the art with a fine wine from St. James winery Three Squirrels, making its seventh return to the fair.

There will also be live music all three days.

The Spring Art Fair is celebrating 40 years of bringing art, artists, and lovers of the fine arts together.

Admission is $5, but you can get a dollar off by checking their website. The Spring Art Fair runs until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: artfairatqueenypark.com/index.htm