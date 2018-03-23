× Cardinals minor leaguer one of four suspended by MLB for drug violations

NEW YORK – The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has suspended four players for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. One of those players is St. Louis Cardinals Minor League right-handed pitcher Matt Pearce, who is on the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds roster. He has received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Also suspended were Chicago Cubs Minor League right-handed pitcher David Garner and Boston Red Sox Minor League catcher Oscar Hernandez. Both received 50-game suspensions without pay following a second positive test.

Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League shortstop Andrew Walker also received a 50-game suspension without pay for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspensions of all four players will be effective at the beginning of their teams’ respective 2018 season.