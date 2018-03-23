× City audit identifies improper purchases, undeposited funds

RICHLAND, Iowa (AP) _ The state auditor’s office says it’s identified nearly $58,000 in improper disbursements and undeposited collections in a special investigation requested by the city of Richland officials.

The auditor’s office said in a news release Friday that the city had concerns about credit card purchases and other actions by a former city clerk, Chris Thomann, over a period ending Sept. 30, 2016. The card use included more than $7,400 in personal purchases on Thomann’s city-issued credit cards.

The audit release also says $44,000 of the estimated undeposited collections consisted of cash payments for utilities.

A woman who answered a phone listed for Thomann on Friday said Thomann was “not interested” in talking to an Associated Press reporter. Keokuk County Attorney John Schroeder (SHRAY’-dur) said he had yet to receive any of the audit documents and couldn’t yet say whether any prosecution would be undertaken.