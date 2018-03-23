Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…MARCH 24-25, 2018

A 50-50 weekend on tap in and around STL…a complex western weather pattern moving right over the Bi-state region…gloomy and unsettled. Saturday…cloudy and windy…gusty winds at times with periods of rain…limited if any thunderstorms. Chilly temps…52 on Saturday but look for a sharp drop in temps Saturday afternoon…into the 40’s… Sunday looking like a cool and dry day….clouds going partly sunny working thru the afternoon. Then periods of rain back into the picture…Monday into Thursday.