Gov. Rauner to make campaign stop in Millstadt

ST. LOUIS, MO — Illinois governor Bruce Rauner’s re-election campaign makes a stop in Millstadt Friday. He’ll tour Mac Medical at 11am this morning.

Rauner narrowly beat fellow Republican and state representative Jeannie Ives in Tuesday’s primary and has been touring the state since his victory.

Rauner will face democrat JB Pritzker in the November general election. Rauner is a multimillionaire, and Pritzker is a billionaire.

The governor’s race is expected to be one of the most expensive races in US history.