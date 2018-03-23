× Inmate found hanging in cell at the St. Clair County Jail has died

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – An inmate from the St. Clair County Jail has died after being found hanging in his cell on Thursday afternoon. The person was discovered around 4:00pm.

The inmate was transferred to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment but the man passed away early Friday.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the inmate had had no prior suicide attempts and wasn’t on suicide watch.

The person is not be identified by the Sheriff’s Department but had been in custody since November 2017.

The Department will be conducting an investigation. This is the first in-custody death at the jail since 2015.