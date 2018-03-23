Local college offers two years of free tuition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Free tuition is every parent's dream. St. Louis Christian College is launching a program to make that dream come true.

Bob Farrar and Alice Perrey from St. Louis Christian College talks about the NexGen+ Leadership Program, a scholarship that offers two years of free tuition for all high school students whose graduation year is 2016 to 2018.

This scholarship is open to all homeschool, private and public high school students. Students must be first-time, full-time college students that meet the citizenship, academic and service requirements.

For more information, visit www.STLChristian.edu or call 1-800-887-7522 ext. 8110.