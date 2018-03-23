Local immigrants concerned as new spending bill does nothing about DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “Since the first day of its ending, it’s always been a constant and it still remains a constant unknown,” said Rigo, a local advocate for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Living in uncertainty hasn’t been easy for Rigo as his family and friends continue losing their citizenship as DACA hangs in limbo.

“Every single day, I hear about somebody who lost their status,” he said. “Every single day, I know somebody that was deported, detained – maybe they’re let go, but why?”

For months, lawmakers promised to address the highly debated issue when it was time to sit down for the trillion-dollar spending bill. However, that didn’t happen.

That failed attempt almost torpedoed the entire bill when President Donald Trump tweeted:

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Hours later, the president signed the bill, but not before delivering a scathing rebuke to Congress.

“I will never sign another bill like this again,” Trump said. “I’ll never do it again. I do want the Hispanic community to know and DACA recipients to know that Republicans are much more on your side than the Democrats who are using you for their own purposes.”

The president’s comments are a complete 180 as his administration decided on ending the Obama-era program in 2017.

Rigo says he isn’t buying the political ploy.

“I consider the act of veto…childish because politicians play this game,” Rigo said.

The concern on DACA comes just weeks after dozens marched in the Delmar Loop to Senator Claire McCaskill’s office. The Democratic senator voted “no” on the spending bill but said they’re demanding more action.

“I feel like they’re playing with my life,” said Brayan, a fellow DACA advocate. “We’re not willing to go through this anymore. We are going to keep going and we want them to show up and stand for us!”

For the foreseeable future, unless it's decided on in its own bill.

The issue on DACA will have to wait until later this year.