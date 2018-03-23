× Man dies, officer wounded in shootout in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died and a police officer was wounded in a shootout following a suburban Chicago traffic stop.

The Aurora Police Department says two special operations investigators followed a vehicle they’d spotted leaving a suspected gang house and pulled it over Thursday night. Police say the driver fired at them and fled before crashing and running away.

Police say the man and the investigators fired shots and the man was fatally shot. Police say one investigator had a gunshot wound to a leg that was described as non-life threatening and the other investigator had an injury that wasn’t gunshot-related.

The officers were treated at a hospital. A second person in the vehicle stopped by police didn’t flee and was taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.