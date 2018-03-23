× Margie’s Money Saver: 2-Pack Snap-On Outlet Cover with Built-In LED Night Lights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Put a little light in your home and save on sleek outlet plates at Tanga online. These drop in price from nearly $40 to $9.99 each. They are designed to safely light up your home without using outlet space or costly electric bills. It’s easy to install, just remove existing outlet plate and replace it with this low energy night light.

The led bulbs are said to last for years. Sensors detect when its dark and the lights turn on.

Free shipping and free returns.

To learn more visit: tanga.com