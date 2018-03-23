Missing Iowa family was set to land in St. Louis from Mexico

UPDATE: The family issued an update on this story Friday afternoon. Ashli Peterson writes, “The Sharps have been located. They were found last night in their condo deceased. There was no foul play! At this time that is all the information we have. Please respect the family at this time as they go through the grieving process. Thank you for all the posts, shares, and kind words.”

Police say a representative from the US State Department went to check on the Sharp family after they were reported missing. That is when they discovered the bodies inside their condo. Autopsies are being performed in Mexico. The results are pending.

Original story:

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Creston Police Department tells WHO-TV that four members of an Iowa family are missing in Mexico. The family says in a Facebook post that they were supposed to return to the United States on a flight to St. Louis on March 21, 2018. They were supposed to go to a Southwest Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois Thursday but they have not been heard from.

Ashli Peterson posted to Facebook Thursday night. She is asking for help to locate family members Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Andrianna Sharp. She said the family left the US on March 15, bound for Tulum, Mexico. The family was last heard from that night, after they reported the had made it safely to their condo.

Creston Iowa Police say they are working to get the State Department involved in the case to help locate the Sharp family. They have been added to a missing person’s database.

Peterson says the family’s social media accounts have been inactive and there hasn’t been any movement on their cellphones.

The post says missing persons reports have been filed with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

The United States Department of State currently has a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution travel advisory out for the Quintana Roo state in Mexico, which includes popular tourist destinations Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.