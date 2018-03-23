× Missing Iowa family’s bodies discovered in Mexico condo

ST. LOUIS, MO — The bodies of an Iowa family reported missing in Mexico were discovered early Friday morning. Police say a representative from the US State Department went to check on the Sharp family after they were reported missing. That is when they discovered the bodies inside their condo. Autopsies are being performed in Mexico. The results are pending.

The Creston Police department writes on Facebook that they contacted the US State Department about the missing family. A representative from the US State Department went to check on the Sharp family after they were reported missing. That is when they discovered the bodies inside their condo. The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp 12, and Adrianna Marie Sharp, 7, were found inside the condo.

The family issued an update on this story Friday afternoon. Ashli Peterson writes, “The Sharps have been located. They were found last night in their condo deceased. There was no foul play! At this time that is all the information we have. Please respect the family at this time as they go through the grieving process. Thank you for all the posts, shares, and kind words.”

The Sharp family was last heard from on March 15th after they reported the had made it safely to their condo in Mexico. Their family says in a Facebook post that they were set to return to the United States on a flight to St. Louis on March 21, 2018. They were supposed to go to a Southwest Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois Thursday. They had not been heard from since.

Autopsies are being performed in Mexico. The results are pending.