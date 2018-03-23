× Officer resigns, another fired after drunken driving arrests

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ One St. Louis County police officer has been fired and another has resigned after they were arrested this month on suspicion of drunken driving.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the arrests bring to three the number of department officers facing allegations of driving drunk while off-duty. Police Chief Jon Belmar has called the situation “troubling.”

The firing happened Thursday and stemmed from a probationary officer’s arrest the night before in O’Fallon, Illinois. Another officer resigned days earlier after his second DWI arrest in a year.

The third officer was charged with DWI and resisting arrest after fleeing a St. Louis police stop in February. Police say officers used a Taser to subdue him after he crashed. He remains suspended without pay.

Belmar says officers have to be held accountable.