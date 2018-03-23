Pet adoption manager fights to keep job after allegations of racist comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. – The director of the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center is fighting to get her job back. This comes after accusations that Beth Vesco-Mock made racist comments while managing the center.

“Mr. Stenger went to the media and said that I had been terminated for racism, which was very surprising since I was only suspended and I have never made a racist comment in my life,” Vesco-Mock said.

Mock’s claim that she was suspended coincides with a recent letter submitted by St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. The letter mentions placing her on pre-termination suspension without pay but does not specify the actual cause for the move.

“A number of matters relating to the current management of the shelter were recently brought to my attention. Because we cannot tolerate inappropriate conduct or activities, we immediately began an investigation. As a result of our findings, we have initiated termination proceedings for the shelter director and will look for new leadership in this important position,” part of the letter read.

“They are claiming that I used the word ‘gangbanger’ to describe some of the African-American employees at the shelter,” said Vesco-Mock. “What actually occurred is during a meeting I used the term ‘gangbanging,’ I did not want them hanging in the halls ‘gangbanging.’”

In a statement to FOX 2/KPLR 11, Stenger’s office responded:

“I am just very upset that this is happening this way,” Vesco-Mock said. “Because I do not feel that I’m going to be able to get the due process that I deserve.”

Mock’s attorneys said that they sent a hand-delivered letter to Stenger’s office requesting a hearing. They said if there is no response then they will be considering other legal options.