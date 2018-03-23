× Report: Number of referees in Illinois continues to drop

DECATUR, Ill._ A recent report shows the number of referees in Illinois continues to sink, dropping by 11 percent from the 2012-13 to the 2016-17 seasons.

The Herald & Review reports that the Illinois High School Association says the number of referees dropped last year from nearly 12,200 to fewer than 12,000.

Referees are required to pay $50 to be licensed in a specific sport and $15 to additional sports. An official must pass an open book exam to obtain the license, which must be renewed annually.

The report says the number of licenses issued in Illinois also dropped by 9 percent from the 2012-13 to the 2016-17 seasons.

Sam Knox is the IHSA assistant executive director in charge of officials. Knox says the drop is partially due to referees’ poor treatment.