Secrets self-made millionaires teach their kids

Posted 8:14 am, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:00AM, March 23, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - No parent wants to see their children grow into adults with money problems. So, author Steve Siebold shares the secrets self-made millionaires teach their kids.

Here are a few tips from his book, "Secrets Self-Made Millionaires Teach Their Kids:"

 

 

 

  • Teach your kids not to be scared of money.
  • Teach your kids to have higher expectations.
  • Teach your kids there's no such thing as entitlement.
  • Teach your kids to fight for their success.
  • Teach your kids the streets are paved with gold.
  • Teach your kids money won`t make them happy.

For more information, visit TheSecretsBook.com