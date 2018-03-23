ST. LOUIS, Mo. - No parent wants to see their children grow into adults with money problems. So, author Steve Siebold shares the secrets self-made millionaires teach their kids.
Here are a few tips from his book, "Secrets Self-Made Millionaires Teach Their Kids:"
- Teach your kids not to be scared of money.
- Teach your kids to have higher expectations.
- Teach your kids there's no such thing as entitlement.
- Teach your kids to fight for their success.
- Teach your kids the streets are paved with gold.
- Teach your kids money won`t make them happy.
