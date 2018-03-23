Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - No parent wants to see their children grow into adults with money problems. So, author Steve Siebold shares the secrets self-made millionaires teach their kids.

Here are a few tips from his book, "Secrets Self-Made Millionaires Teach Their Kids:"

Teach your kids not to be scared of money.

Teach your kids to have higher expectations.

Teach your kids there's no such thing as entitlement.

Teach your kids to fight for their success.

Teach your kids the streets are paved with gold.

Teach your kids money won`t make them happy.

For more information, visit TheSecretsBook.com