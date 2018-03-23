Six Flags St. Louis’ wildly popular ‘Batman: The Ride’ now goes backward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Six Flags St. Louis' rollercoaster "Batman: The Ride" is now going backward. They're also adding a 70-foot vertical loop, an outside helix or two, a second vertical loop and a zero-gravity roll. Did I mention you can`t see where you`re going?

"Batman has been around since 1995, 23 seasons. We're taking an immensely popular ride and giving it a brand new experience," says Lee Stellhorn, Corporate Engineer Six Flags. "We like to do something innovative every year for our guest."

If facing the opposite direction doesn't sound enticing a forward facing train will still let riders face their fears, or thrills head on.

The ride is considered to be one of the most popular roller coasters in the world. More than 23.7 million people have ridden "Batman: The Ride," all facing forward since it opened.

"Several years ago, a team right here at Six Flags in St. Louis, we made an adaptor plate and turned one of the seats around just to try it," says Stellhorn. "To see if it was going to be an experience worthwhile. Once we had that in hand we went to the ride manufacturer and they designed a custom chassis to turn the seats around."

At Thursday morning`s preview, Six Flags donated $10 to Back Stoppers for every ride these first responders took.