Snag one-of-a-kind pieces from the Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sometimes sprucing up your home only requires some little touches like adding some pillows or a piece or art. If you're looking to add some flair to your home, you're in luck, because a four decades-long tradition is coming back to Queeny Park: the Spring Art Fair.

Artists Dennis McCarthy And Patty Men-Icks talk about the show and the art they will have on display.

The 40th Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park runs Friday through Sunday, March 22-24, at the Greensfelder Rec Center in Queeny Park. Times for the fair are:

5:00pm - 9:00pm Friday, March 22

10:00am - 6:00pm Saturday, March 23

11:00am - 4:00pm Sunday, March 24

Admission is $5 for all three days and the proceeds benefit the Greater St. Louis Art Association's Scholarship Fund. Attendees 18 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.ArtFairAtQueenyPark.com or call 314-889-0433.