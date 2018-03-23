The Crossing celebrates 20 years in Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The Crossing is celebrating 20 years in Clayton with special week-long French and Italian tasting menus.

Executive chef Andy Hirstein from The Crossing's sister restaurant, Acero, joins us to talk about The Crossing's anniversary.

The Crossing was Voted #12 best restaurant in the Post-Dispatch Top 100 poll and is up for awards in St. Louis Magazine, Feast, and Sauce for best fine dining.

The owner travels to Italy every year to make sure recipes are spot on, some of which will be featured in the 20th-anniversary menus.

Visit The Crossing at 7823 Forsyth.

For more information, visit TheCrossing-STL.com or call 314-721-7375.