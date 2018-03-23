The Moolah Shrine Circus is in town

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Moolah Shrine Circus is back this weekend, March 22-24.
Ringmaster Saturn Garcia and Chairman Don Taylor join us to talk about the show, which will feature motorcycles, clowns, juggling, unicycles and more.
Times for the circus are:
10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22
10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23
1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24
The Moolah Shrine Circus will be at The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles.
Tickets start at $18.00 and are available from Metrotix.com and 314-534-1111.