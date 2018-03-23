Webster Groves family heads to D.C. for March For Our Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Sarah Moore, a Webster Groves mom, is taking her son, Simon, and daughter, Sadie, to March in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Organizers of the March For Our Lives say the aim is to tell legislators that not one more student or teacher should die by a gun at school.

“I want my kids to be inspired and to be part of the civic process,” says Moore.

She suggested the family attend the march so the kids realize their voices and votes matter.

“I also believe in the legislative process and I think lawmakers need to hear us and see us.”

Moore says that she has had enough of the gun violence. She feels horrible for the families who have lost loved ones and that she is afraid for her own kids and their friends if laws stay the same.

Simon Moore, a Webster Groves senior, says, “We need to do something. Take action rather than saying they’re in our prayers. That doesn't really mean anything to me.”

March For Our Lives organizers says school safety is not a political issue and now is the time to take action. Nearly, one million people are expected to be the nation’s capital for the day.

Sadie Moore is an 8th grader at Hickson Middle School. She says, “Doing this march makes me feel like I am doing something about it. I think it’s important to be heard and seen.

Sadie says she is scared going to school at times thinking about what could happen at her school.

Mom Sarah says, “I hope our legislators see this is not a partisan issue. It’s a people issue. I want them to hear us and to take action.”

Music stars Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and Miley Cyrus are a few of the music stars that will perform at the march.

Simon Moore says, “I think we will be the generation to finally change this world for the better and do things adults failed to do for years.”

Website: marchforourlives.com

