EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — A driver crashes into the front of a house overnight in East St. Louis. That accident happened around midnight on North 29th street at Belleview Avenue.

The woman driving told police Someone was chasing her.

She lost control, hitting the front porch of the home, knocking it off its foundation.

Six people were inside the house at the time. No one was injured.