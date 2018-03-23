World Tuberculosis Day raises awareness about deadliest infectious disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tuberculosis is the largest infectious disease killer in the world, even surpassing HIV. Here in the US, the number of cases is declining, but there are still about nine thousand cases a year.

Dr. Soumya Chatterjee from St. Louis University joins us for World TB Day to talk about the deadly disease.

Dr. Chatterjee and her team at SLU are conducting research to find a cure and working with partners in India, Mali and Africa to fight Tuberculosis

For more information, visit vaccine.slu.edu.