2 firefighters killed, 3 injured in West Virginia accident

PRATT, W.Va. (AP) _ Authorities in West Virginia say two firefighters were killed and three others were injured when a volunteer fire department’s truck flipped while responding to a call about a highway accident that also had fatalities.

Kanawha County Manager Jennifr Herrald said in an email Saturday night that members of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department were on their way to the wreck on the West Virginia Turnpike when their truck flipped. She said five firefighters were aboard. Two were confirmed killed and three were injured.

She said survivors were being treated at CAMC General hospital. The names of the victims and survivors were not immediately released.

County Commission President Kent Carper said in a written statement that it’s believed to be the worst accident the volunteer fire service has ever suffered.