Basketball and BBQ benefit young boy with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Barbecue and basketball are two things people just can't get enough of, especially this time of year.

A local group is bringing the two together for the eighth year to make an impact right at home.

Mike Feldman and Joe Eagan are here to tell us more about the St. Ferdinand Charity Basketball Tournament and BBQ.

The tournament was started 8 years ago after Eagan was shot in the line of duty as a Maryland Heights Police Officer. The event has continued with two prior recipients being police officers injured in the line of duty, as well as two children with cancer. This year's recipient is 3-year-old Cooper Treacy, a Florissant boy who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. March 24 is the final day of the month-long basketball tournament and barbecue.

Go out and support the event at 1695 Charbonier in Florissant.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/FerdinandBasketball.