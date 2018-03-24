× Bill targets lawsuits in ‘plaintiff-friendly’ St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Business groups are praising a bill under consideration in the Missouri Senate that would limit the cases in which people could join together to sue over injuries.

Republican Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, of Odessa, says the proposal he sponsors will “keep a lot of lawsuits out of St. Louis,” a city seen by many businesses as having judges and juries overly sympathetic to the people suing them.

Currently, people in different counties and different states hurt by a product at different ways and at different times can join together in one lawsuit. The bill would limit that.

The proposal passed the House this month on a 104-47 vote.

Opponents say the restrictions could make it harder to hold companies accountable for misdeeds.