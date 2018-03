Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Looking for a fun and exciting way to get fit and feel like Spiderman in the process?

David Hall has the answer with Climb So iLL's indoor climbing facility.

You can practice your skills or join the So iLL Showdown Bouldering Competition.

The showdown will be held Saturday, March 31 at Climb So iLL at 1419 Carroll Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and climbing begins at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Climbsoill.com or showdown.climbsoill.com.